The Elevate Experience

JMMB Group levelled up this year with the second staging of Elevate, a two-day summit geared toward empowering Jamaicans to educate themselves and change their mindset in order to achieve their goals. The event, dubbed 'Elevate 2.0', started with a Friday Learn & Vibe mixer at the Spanish Court Hotel poolside. Specially invited guests converged for lessons on financial literacy in a small fireside chat with some of the thought leaders in the industry.

In the spirit of making financial literacy digestible, the evening's venue and proceedings were transformed into a complete gamification of the stock market. Upon entry, attendees were given an 'Elevate Envelope' containing tokens that could be redeemed throughout the evening for prizes, drinks, etc. Large screens across the venue displayed images of a live stock market trade where, in real time, patrons could see which stock was being traded most. The stocks, being the drinks, had three colours; Level Up (Red), Big Rock (Blue) and Game Changer (Yellow). Other fun games that facilitated networking and education included the coaster game, wherein participants each received a coaster with a word or phrase relating to investments. The aim was to find the individual whose word matched your phrase after which you would be able to collect a fabulous prize.

Business and finance journalist Kalilah Reynolds, who was the evening's guest speaker, took the audience on a blast to the past with her recount of 10 of the top business stories of 2019, a well-needed refresher to remind everyone of the current business and financial climate.

Her Top 10 included:

10. Unemployment at record low!

9. Mergers and acquisitions: (NCB/Guardian), (JMMB/Sagicor/Alignvest)

8. JISCO closure

7. Holness's trip to China

6. Roads — Impact on productivity

5. Jamaica's graduation from IMF

4. Tax givebacks — Impact on real estate: 14 billion dollars in tax cuts (first time in maybe ever)

3. Minimum Business Tax abolished — $60,000/year

2. Wigton/Trans Jamaica/Government divestments

1.Guyana Oil

Members from #FinanceTwitterJa David Rose, Marc Gayle and Simon Johnson kept the audience intrigued with practical tips for seasoned and new investors. The trio represent a wider group of financially educated individuals who regularly share their knowledge of the industry on the popular news and social networking site Twitter. Their popularity grew when their pragmatic approach led to the average person being able to understand the world of investing, the stock market, trading and IPOs. The panel was also open to the audience for a Q&A session that led to an enlightening session. #FinanceTwitterJa used their personal experiences with money to inspire others to get educated, get started and be patient on the journey to creating wealth through investing.

Elevate — Day 2

Scaling Your Side Hustle

Saturday's event included two workshops and a highly anticipated main stage event. At the top of the morning, approximately 100 participants with the need for knowledge on 'Scaling Your Side Hustle' participated in an intense workshop. Entrepreneur & Jamaica Culture & Internal Comm Officer at JMMB Group Kedesha Dallas-Goode, who is also a teacher and author, led the workshop, sharing on the power of purpose and how important it is to find your 'why' then figure out the 'how'. Dallas-Goode reiterated that for entrepreneurs looking to grow their businesses, the first step is understanding their power and all that they have to offer. She said fearlessness and the full pursuit of what sets their soul on fire is the blueprint to success.

Shani Duncan-Falconer, JMMB senior corporate manager, Group SME and Resource Centre, also took to the stage to share with the room of potential entrepreneurs. Her primary lessons included financial goal-setting for a business and how to make the business real. She shared the must-haves for any business owner who is ready to take their business to the next level; these include determining your goal, assessing your risk tolerance and coming up with a solid execution plan, all services that are provided by the JMMB SME Resource Centre.

Be Set For Life

A very big part of goal mining is planning long-term. The 'Be Set for Life' workshop entailed detailed presentations by Camille Steer, corporate manager, Fund Services at JMMB, and Michelle Sinclair-Doyley, client financial education manager. Both women eloquently highlighted the need for long-term financial goal planning. Using every life stage to build a future of wealth and stability, the workshop provided insight on the necessary steps and key things that need to be initiated for a successful financial life. These items include a savings plan, long and short-term; a retirement fund; an approved pension arrangement; as well as supplemental investments.

The Main Event

Over 500 were present at the main stage event set to elevate and inspire. The opening panel discussion included Kerry-Ann Stimpson, JMMB group chief marketing manager, who acted as moderator, alongside Greig Lindo and Peter Thompson, two of JMMB's experts in investment and trading. Together, they discussed industry predictions for 2020, highlighting the dos and don'ts of investing in the new year as well as debunking some of the fads and fallacies of the finance sector. The audience was completely absorbed in the question and answer segment in which attendees got unfiltered advice on financial matters. This session proved extremely beneficial as more and more Jamaicans are seeking to open investment accounts and build impressive portfolios.

Then came the energetic and motivational people developer Rochelle Cameron, who immediately challenged those in the room to expand their horizons and step out boldly into achieving their dreams. She recalled her own experiences of being sidetracked from her goals in 2019 and encouraged those present that 2020 was the year for them to take a gamble on their dreams. She noted, “A dream causes you to have a doing action that energises you so much you have no choice but to fulfil it.”

Social Chain CEO Steven Bartlett captivated the audience meanwhile with a riveting recounting of his journey to success. His messages of being unconventional in the pursuit of one's goals and ridding oneself of the idea that life owes us anything were key takeaways. Bartlett, who quoted Elon Musk, his mentor, urged attendees to ignore convention, and really think about what they know to be true (break it down, simplify it), which is what will make the difference. “You have the sum total of all the knowledge and history in the world in the palm of your hands; the opportunities are endless,” he said. His Q&A session, which lasted over an hour, showed his prowess as an industry leader. His accomplishments at just 27 years old with a company valued at over £200 million resonated with the audience.

The summit ended with an exciting performance by Chris Martin.