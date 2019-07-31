The Gift of Giving
Wednesday Social
It's been three years since the launch of Mission Neahlis, a non-profit charitable organisation spearheaded by fashion designer and celebrity hairstylist Lisa McIntosh-Aris. This year's theme was inspired by McIntosh-Aris and her co-host, actress and entrepreneur Vivica A Fox, with speakers OB/GYN Dr Michael Abrahams; Member of Parliament Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn; award-winning culinary artist Jacqui Tyson; and Rondell Positive, recording artiste and entrepreneur. Following a wonderful dinner the evening before, guests were anticipating even more “table talk” sessions.
Love and positive vibes filled the room when the performance group Urim7 took to the stage and set the tone for the rest of the evening. After an introduction to the panel, Fox took a page from her US TV show Face the Truth to discuss, among other things, “real problems” faced by “real people”. The topics discussed shifted from sex, marriage, and relationships to social norms and gender relations, with the aim essentially to bring “stuff to the surface so we can heal”.
For several patrons, pours of Ménage à Trois wines from the Harbour Wines & Spirits' portfolio only made the spirited discussion at the main stage that much better. There were, too, presentations from Mission Neahlis sponsors to two sets of the beneficiaries. Gift certificates and gift baskets were presented before dancehall recording artiste D'Angel performed a few of her chart-toppers to close out the event.
Wednesday Social goes red for the cause.
Photos: Naphtali Junior
