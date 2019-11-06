The Hills Were D'vine

In recent years tickets for the Jamaica Food and Drink Festival's (JFDF's) wine-paired dinner event D'vine have become some of the most sought-after. This year D'vine guests returned to Peter's Rock in rural St Andrew to have their collective breath taken away by unparalleled views, tasty food and sublime wine.

Guests were treated to an 11-course meal — a team effort by local chefs Alexa Von Strolley and Nadine Burie, and Canadian chef Dylan Benoit, who resides in Cayman. The feast was complemented by six California wines from Michael David Winery that were specifically chosen by Select Brands to enhance the culinary experience.

Event stylist Melanie Miller, we reckon, inspired by the surrounding verdant landscape, used natural wood and flowers in full bloom to create the dining area. The tablescape was shutterbait, and the jewel tones of the floral runners juxtaposed with the earthy wooden placemats scorched with the word “D'vine” worked very well.

L House Events and Florals principal Lauren Dear created a Select Brands photo wall cascading with fresh-cut flowers.

What about the entertainment, you ask? Well, saxophonist Barbara Witter, aka Sax Gurl Barb, had guests enraptured by her numerous popular selections.

Wednesday Social was kept busy taking snaps. We're pleased to share these with you.