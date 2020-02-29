Trinidad Vale Vibe Breakfast Party

A staple on the Trinidad Carnival calendar, Vale Vibe did not disappoint this year. Pulling its usual large crowd, the breakfast fête treated patrons to inclusive Champagne, an endless breakfast buffet and soca selections by DJ Private Ryan and Celebrity DJ Duchess. Jamaican T&T Carnival masquerades added to the guests at Drew Manor, Santa Cruz, on Sunday, February 23.

