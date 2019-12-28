Vice Chancellor's Christmas Open House

Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, Vice Chancellor of The University of the West Indies and Lady Beckles hosted guests at their official residence for their annual Christmas “Open House” on December 19, 2019.

