Wedded Bliss @ Bride's Night Out
For some time, Bliss Bridal Boutique principals Sara and Brian Stanford dreamed of hosting their inaugural Brides' Night Out (BNO) event inside the Grand Jamaican Suite at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel on Sunday. Though the name is suggestive, BNO was intended for the entire bridal party, wedding guests, and “just about anyone” interested in aspects of the wedding experience.
“We've been in the bridal business for the past four years, and, though we've contributed to other shows, we've never done a bridal expo,” Stanford told Friday Social. “When brides come to the trunk shows they are zeroed in on “the” dress. So, we wanted to have an event where couples could speak to a bunch of vendors and see some of the dresses we offer. But then we thought, what about the whole thing? The honeymoon? The men? The registry? Everything!” Well, BNO delivered with several partners including Playa Hotels & Resorts, Event & Entertainment Services, Tai Flora Services, and Victoria Mutual Group, to name a few, that provided discounted packages and offers for patrons all evening long. It was truly something special; Blushing bride cocktail in hand, Friday Social takes you inside.
