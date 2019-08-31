WIW's Season Of Bloom

We Inspire Limited founder and CEO Cortia Bingham-McKenzie and the We Inspire Women (WIW) team dug deep to execute the fourth staging of the women's empowerment conference. The four-day affair — which started on August 17 with a Fit Fab Soirée and climaxed on Sunday with a Bloomin' Pastels-themed brunch — provided over 500 women with a weekend of soul searching and self-help lessons. The “bloom queens” moniker fittingly reinstated this year's theme of blooming where you're planted, in other words, making the most of your situation... using it to your advantage. The authenticity of the speakers coupled with activations by the myriad sponsors added great value and, for many patrons, the event was beyond their expectations.

Pops of pastel at the entrance of the Grande Jamaican Suite hinted at the expected sartorial colourway. Paper florists from Papflor and clusters of balloons from Balloons by JakiJade Balloons Artistry & Décor along with a “We Inspire Women” step-and-repeat were some of the décor elements. Ashley Furniture Homestore handled the cosy living arrangements on stage.

Inside, a collection of local purveyors presented their wares. The range of products — all intentionally curated to help patrons help themselves — including a dream home display from Ashley Furniture Homestore, haircare from Asherlee Naturals, eyewear from Optical City, journals and scented candles from Odyssey by Yendi and even make-up stations that provided touch-ups when the waterworks started, and there was nary a dry eye in sight.

A four-course brunch was provided by the hotel's kitchen and included comfort food and lots of desserts. Tears of joy and heartbreak flowed in-between courses as heart-tugging and inspirational messages came from Miss Universe Jamaica Yendi Phillipps; model, author and jewellery designer Sandra Rodriguez-Bicknell; interior decorator and Ashley Furniture Homestore ambassador Angelie Martin-Spencer; Stush in the Bush principal Lisa Binns; and Red Stripe Head of Corporate Affairs Dianne Ashton-Smith (barefooted, no less).

Bingham-McKenzie shared her enthusiasm with Social, stating, “I am humbled by the solidarity and the spirit of sisterhood that We Inspire has been able to ignite and mobilise. It is clear that the collective of women we target understand the mission of We Inspire Limited.”

On the feedback from her Bloom Queens... “[they] have expressed not only that they are inspired, but also [with] the purposeful networking that has emanated from the event, they are now a part of a community”.