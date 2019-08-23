Worthy Park Estate Single Reserve — 349 Years in the Making.

For the past 349 years Worthy Park Estate has held its own as both a sugar producer and rum manufacturer. When Worthy Park was patented in 1670, the population of Jamaica had grown to 13,700. Fifteen years prior there were just 2,500 people on the island. Remember, folks, sugar was the original gold rush!

To officially introduce its newest product — Worthy Park Estate Single Reserve — the distiller hosted an intimate event at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel's Regency Bar & Lounge on Tuesday, August 20. This copper pot-still rum finally debuted after having aged for the last six to 10 years. And what a debut it was! It's not easy getting some of The Rock's most notable business people out on a weeknight to drink rum. But Worthy Park Estate did it. Friday Social was in attendance and brings proof (see what we did there?)