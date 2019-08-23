Worthy Park Estate Single Reserve — 349 Years in the Making.
Friday Social
For the past 349 years Worthy Park Estate has held its own as both a sugar producer and rum manufacturer. When Worthy Park was patented in 1670, the population of Jamaica had grown to 13,700. Fifteen years prior there were just 2,500 people on the island. Remember, folks, sugar was the original gold rush!
To officially introduce its newest product — Worthy Park Estate Single Reserve — the distiller hosted an intimate event at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel's Regency Bar & Lounge on Tuesday, August 20. This copper pot-still rum finally debuted after having aged for the last six to 10 years. And what a debut it was! It's not easy getting some of The Rock's most notable business people out on a weeknight to drink rum. But Worthy Park Estate did it. Friday Social was in attendance and brings proof (see what we did there?)
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy