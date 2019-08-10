Zimi Seh Brunch By The Beach

On Sunday, August 4, Nicholas Mahfood moved his popular 'Zimi Seh Brunch' series from the garden to the beach. Hundreds — many of whom were visiting the island for the holiday weekend — followed all the way to White River Lawn and Beach, Ocho Rios clad in beach-elegant attire to party from day to dusk.

Attendees revelled to the pulsating beats of deejays Creep Chromatic, Laing D and A Team while brunching on omelettes — made to order — curry goat and white rice, tasty jerk chicken seasoned to the bone with Walkerswood spices and an array of pasta dishes from Pasta Xpress. Jamaicans just love KFC, and many used their KFC fans issued on arrival to generate breeze as they munched on the brand's world-famous fried chicken.

As the temperatures rose partiers swigged GH Mumm Champagne, served straight or with Tru-Juice orange juice for the perfect mimosa. Absolut Raspberri Vodka and Tru-Juice mango orange pineapple juice were also popular beverage as patrons flocked to the bars in an attempt to beat the heat. The Ironade booth, close to the entrance, could not be missed and the bartenders at the top-shelf bar stayed busy serving those who opted to pop bottles. The Heineken bar was large and in charge and aptly located next to what seemed to be the busiest dance floor.

The brunch went on well past the typical brunch time, but revellers did not mind, as the deejays on the 'late shift' created a vibe that was just as intoxicating as the liquor being consumed. Certainly, the partnership between the promoters and sponsors was fruitful as they continue to stage events that are the perfect fusion of fun, feasting and fabulous people. With several successful iteration, in different locations it is safe to say Zimi is no longer the new kid on the block.

Saturday Social shares highlights.