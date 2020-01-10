Zimi Seh... New Venue!

Last Sunday partygoers flocked 1A Olivier Road for another staging of Zimi Seh Brunch. And for 2020, Zimi seh: new year, new venue, but same awesome party experience! These days, a picturesque, Instagrammable entrance for brunch babes to snap selfies is just as important as the music and drinks. And the women — who came dressed to impress — were not disappointed, with not one but two M Style-designed, Heineken-branded garden-themed backdrops, featuring a suspended swing and a vintage bicycle with baskets full of the brand's limited-edition Magnum bottle.

Patrons were greeted by Tru-Juice hostesses serving up mimosas (Tru-Juice orange juice and Da Luca Prosecco), and if the palate did not feel for bubbly, ice-cold cans of Heineken were up for grabs as well. But, with the Zimi Ent Instagram page sending out menu teasers days before, patrons were eager to sample the fare being offered. The options were many: yaad-style breakfast included ackee and salt fish, stew chicken, salt fish and banana 'frittaz' and Walkerswood jerk chicken. KFC and waffles were fast favourites and patrons enjoyed the packets of hot wings being distributed as well. Pizza Hut rolled out its popular toppings and for the fussy bruncher, a live omelette station whipped up creations for every whim and fancy. Pasta Xpress dished out chicken penne and spicy seafood and Soup King poured chicken soup and a delicious seafood fiesta.

In between puffs of exotic flavours from Hookah Island attendees revelled to the beats of deejays Franco, Insaneo, Creep Chromatic and Laing D, while skipping between Epican, Supreme Ventures' JustBet and the Ironade lounge areas. No matter where you stood, the red Heineken star just could not be missed.

As the sun went down and the vibes went up, attendees continued to pour into the star-studded event, and with the Chromatic team showing no signs of letting up the party continued into the night. Friday Social shares more.