Rebirth: “Wha Nuh Dead, Nuh Dash Weh”

As a decorator, when you get called to transform a space, one of course gets filled with dreamy aspirations of creating the space of your design dreams. That one room to define your career and catapult you into decorating stardom. Then realities such as the client's budget, their personal tastes, and specific stipulations or, more aptly named, deal breakers, which drag you harshly back to reality.

One such reality is hearing, “This has to stay”, when “ this” clearly has no place in the overall scheme. But, as I myself am a frugal do-it-yourselfer, a flogger of the dead horse, a raiser of the dead, I have a deep appreciation of that reality and have been prepared, from very early on my interior décor journey, to accommodate any such need of a client.

To date, my personal favourite transformation for a client was the collection of a full antique bedroom set: bed frame, wardrobe, the dressing table and nightstands belonging to the late parents of the client. Pieces of strong sentimental value brought back from the United Kingdom did their time at the big house here, but the client thought they had no place in the new downsized home.

For me, no good piece gets left behind! Worse five! Because as the old adage says…”wha nuh dead, nuh dash weh”. I explored the new space and immediately saw gaps in the décor that needed to be filled, and did just that with the old pieces. They were refurbished, refinished, some underwent major reconfiguration and repurposing, and all received their rebirth. Now there is a place for everything, old and new, and everything in its place. Along with all the memories, sentiment and history.

Angelie Spencer

Principal/Interior Decorator

Angelie Spencer Home (ASH)

Address: 9 Devon Road,

Kingston 10

E-mail: angeliespencer@me.com