#Rebirth: “Wha Nuh Dead, Nuh Dash Weh” Pt. 2
Design Week Ja 2020
Some parents pass away and leave their pieces behind for us; others move away, and simply leave the old behind. Don't be too hasty to dash dem weh, as I demonstrated to another client; sometimes transformation is the way to go.
With two solid years of experience now, revamping and transforming furniture, both old and new, I can tell you that it isn't always best to trade the old for new, because the care and detail paid to old construction and the use of solid hardwood and quality materials does not still stand.
Things aren't made to last for generations anymore; “trends” are the order of the day.
If you're renovating, refurbishing or have come into some old pieces consider a rebirth.
