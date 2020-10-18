A Panel Discussion

The very next time you are out and about shopping for soft furnishings, please consider the Signature Collection by DeZign Diva. Your support is essential to our growth and sustainability and by extension the home fashion industry in Jamaica. We only ask you to support your own, without asking for a discount. The Collection, the best of Brand Jamaica, is an assortment of ready to hang, luxury to go solid drapery panels, printed sheer panels and 20” accent pillows.

Let's do a deep-dive into the construction of the drapery panels!

The Luxury to Go, Ready to Hang Collection is a game-changer.

For the first time, ever, you can treat yourself to a quality, made in Jamaica drapery product instantly. With immediate stock availability, you wake up your space with no wait time. We understand that an extended wait time for quality items is a thing of the past so we offer instant gratification in your interior transformations!

The Signature Collection is made in Jamaica, by George and his team in the DeZign Diva factory. Tesha, our master finisher, sees to every detail and her quality control cannot be equalled. Our sewing operators include Peta-Gaye, who pours love into every panel she creates!

We prefer the drapes to be referred to as panels, referring to them as pieces, we feel, is for the thinner, grommeted and imported versions widely available in the marketplace.

At 96” in length they are longer than most offered elsewhere. The hem is ample, a double 5”, and allows the panel to drape on the floor, creating an ultra-luxurious effect.

The header, the term used for the top piece of the curtain that attaches the curtain to the rod, is manufactured with buckram to give added support and shape – yes, you guessed it: just like shapewear!

Back tabs, hidden strips of fabric sewn on the back of the panels to allow for the rod to slide easily and add an upscale aesthetic are the norm.

The fabric used is a light filtering blend that is washable and durable.

Panels come in their own protective pouch which allows for expert storage. Especially when alternating with a sister panel.

Each panel is adorned with a diamond because, after all, diamonds are a girl's best friend.

How about those printed sheer panels….

Born out of the need to layer some pizzazz, movement and dimension to the solid panels, the printed sheer panels continue to be hot sellers. They add happiness, great energy and loads of fun, and feature scores of patterns.

96” in length

4” rod pocket

A double 5” hem

Packaged in their own protective pouch

Let's unpack the accent pillows

Our accent pillows are a wide assortment of colourful, attention-grabbing mix of patterns and textures that will complement any space.

20” with piping, the cord that is used as an edging around the perimeter of the pillow.

Enclosed with a concealed zipper that allows the cover to be easily removed from the insert for laundering.

They are a perfect accompaniment to the Signature Collection drapes and will complete your desired look.

The DeZign Diva Signature Collection is what the doctor ordered to carry you through these uncommon times. We recommend them as a room refresher, a quick fix, or a complete transformation. Dependable and reliable, guaranteed to put a smile on your face. Available at both our locations – 96 Hope Road and 12 Ocean Boulevard, at the Singer Mega Store and Singer Fairview as well as our IG @dezigndivalifestyle or just simply call us or send us a WhatsApp to 876-421-6298. We Deliver!