A Veritable Dream Home

When the CEO of GARCO Construction and his wife who has a keen eye for design decided to build their dream home, no detail was left to chance. Each meticulous finish was decided upon by the savvy homeowners, and when it was time to put the finishing touches on their architectural masterpiece, they called the team from Spaces. The collaborative effort led to a masterful blend of modern elegance with all the comforts a dream home should have. The stunning property boasts four bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, expansive entertaining areas, a chef's kitchen, man cave and a home theatre that could rival Palace Cinema. T ake a moment to feast your eyes on Jamaican architecture and design at its finest.

Join the Spaces team on Saturday, September 28, 12:00 noon - 5:00 pm at their pop-up shop

Spaces Limited

7-9 Ardenne Road, Kgn 10

876-926-4013