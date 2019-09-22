Ashley Furniture HomeStore For Design Week 2019

Guest Speaker: Diamel Breton-De Leon, interior designer-merchandise, Ashley Furniture Industries.

Diamel Breton-De Leon has been a passionate interior designer for the last 15 years, seven of which were spent in the Visual Merchandise department of America's #1 selling home furnishings company Ashley Furniture Industries.

Dee (as she affectionately called by her colleagues and family) has a special eye for textures, colours, and practical and functional solutions. She is an integral team member within Ashley Furniture Industries regarding ideation, inspiration and execution of various furniture shows, hosted by the company around the world for its licensees and dealers. Dee consistently provides exceptional skills when working in these markets. She is part of a larger team of great designers who support Ashley Furniture HomeStores and galleries worldwide with excellent customer service, dedication and selflessness.

Her client-centred approach has been shaped through her past roles: providing face-to-face service as a credit analyst and customer relations agent at a local bank in her home country of the Dominican Republic, later shifting her focus to apparel manufacturing where she dedicated several years to the Quality Control department for the international division of Sara Lee, also located in the Dominican Republic.

But it wasn't until 2005 and with a business degree under her belt, that Dee decided to explore new horizons by moving to the United States of America and pursuing what she considers her true calling — a degree in interior design. While still in school juggling projects and a 9 to 5 job with the state of Florida, she started an internship with Ashley Furniture Industries in 2012 to then become a full-time interior designer just three months later — opening the doors to her new career.

In her spare time, and when she is not dealing with her four-year-old daughter Dannah, Dee is visiting local restaurants, reading design publications or random food recipes she swears she will try sometime, as well as travelling the world and giving life back to old furniture pieces.

