Ashley Furniture HomeStore For Design Week 2019
Guest Speaker: Diamel Breton-De Leon, interior designer-merchandise, Ashley Furniture Industries.
Diamel Breton-De Leon has been a passionate interior designer for the last 15 years, seven of which were spent in the Visual Merchandise department of America's #1 selling home furnishings company Ashley Furniture Industries.
Dee (as she affectionately called by her colleagues and family) has a special eye for textures, colours, and practical and functional solutions. She is an integral team member within Ashley Furniture Industries regarding ideation, inspiration and execution of various furniture shows, hosted by the company around the world for its licensees and dealers. Dee consistently provides exceptional skills when working in these markets. She is part of a larger team of great designers who support Ashley Furniture HomeStores and galleries worldwide with excellent customer service, dedication and selflessness.
Her client-centred approach has been shaped through her past roles: providing face-to-face service as a credit analyst and customer relations agent at a local bank in her home country of the Dominican Republic, later shifting her focus to apparel manufacturing where she dedicated several years to the Quality Control department for the international division of Sara Lee, also located in the Dominican Republic.
But it wasn't until 2005 and with a business degree under her belt, that Dee decided to explore new horizons by moving to the United States of America and pursuing what she considers her true calling — a degree in interior design. While still in school juggling projects and a 9 to 5 job with the state of Florida, she started an internship with Ashley Furniture Industries in 2012 to then become a full-time interior designer just three months later — opening the doors to her new career.
In her spare time, and when she is not dealing with her four-year-old daughter Dannah, Dee is visiting local restaurants, reading design publications or random food recipes she swears she will try sometime, as well as travelling the world and giving life back to old furniture pieces.
Join Dee on Saturday, September 21 @6:00pm for a special conversation in design
Ashley Furniture HomeStore
Unicomer (Jamaica) Limited
Liguanea: 876-946-1532| 3036|927-7886 ext. 4960
Fairview: 876-632-3435|0849|0800 ext. 4370
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy