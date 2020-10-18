BAUGHaus Design Studio's Breadfruit Collection

Dear home, oh, how much time we have spent with you this year! With all the time indoors lately it is more important than ever to indulge in the creature comforts of home, creating spaces that bring joy!

Our spaces must contribute to our physical and mental well-being, such as good food and good company (in small numbers of course) in good surroundings that make us feel warm and fuzzy, stirring fond memories of friends and family we long to see.

BAUGHaus Design Studio often uses Jamaican culinary culture as inspiration for our collections. This year, we have expanded on the breadfruit theme to create an iconic dinnerware collection that is inherently Jamaican, complete with the staples of any tableware collection for a complete dining experience.

Whichever way you slice it, this Breadfruit Collection is too good to pass up!

Many islanders across the Caribbean and the Pacific, from Hawaii to the Philippines, share in Jamaica's love for this staple at the heart of our cuisine. The breadfruit is prepared in so many ways, roasted, fried, boiled, and many a song and dance has been made for the love of breadfruit. But our Breadfruit Collection comes in only one style: Baked to perfection!

The perfectly sized all-rounder is best used to serve pretty much anything, and it will definitely complete your ceramic tableware collection. The texture mimics the outer skin of the breadfruit, so you will love how it feels in your hand, as it warms your heart every time you use it. We have also added medium and small sizes for a perfect nesting bowl set!

The dinner plate adds a little dramatic flair to your dining table. The extended textured rim mimics the outer skin of the breadfruit, creating the perfect frame for your meals. It adds just the right amount of style and function.

We guarantee you are going to love the exquisite pattern etched into these Breadfruit salad plates, reminding us of the lush leaves of the beloved breadfruit tree.We spent many weeks customising this glaze colour to capture the vibrant green of the breadfruit leaves. We specifically formulated the glaze to pool into and enhance the overlapping pattern created from our proprietary debossing technique developed in our studio.

The collection would not be complete without additional accessories such as side plates, creamers and condiment jars, each piece employing a different ceramic process to bring the designs to life.

