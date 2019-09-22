BAUGHaus Merges Form and Function to Create the Perfect Dining Experience

Inspired by her home, BAUGHaus principal Dana Baugh has set out to spread joy through the sharing of Jamaican roots and culture infused into each of her functional products for the home.

The brand's ethos encourages people to surround themselves with things that bring joy every day. BAUGHaus Design Lead Dana Baugh notes: “It is important to have products that make you happy when you use them. Something that allows you to slow down and smile because it reminds you of a blissful memory or a special person. The beauty of the item itself makes you feel good, and we all deserve that!”

This particular collection is meant to connect the user with nature. It is phase three in the roll-out of the FLORA Collection which is inspired by the lush greenery of Jamaica's rainforests and lesser-travelled interior. The shapes are intended to be organic, yet functional. Each piece is thoughtfully made with the user, both host and guest, in mind, to create the perfect (and immersive) dining experience.

Collectors of ceramics know that the process of making a piece of handcrafted crockery is indeed a labour of love. Although it serves a purpose, a lot of time is lovingly spent in refining a piece or creating exquisite details that make every handmade piece a work of art. BAUGHaus believes this qualifies crockery as worthy of pride of place in homes and walls. This year during Design Week, BAUGHaus will showcase a new way of displaying tableware that allows one to enjoy the pieces when they are being stored.

New design trends allow for self-expression, and with living spaces becoming smaller, putting fine china away for rare use is passé. “We refute the belief that you must put away your fine china for 'special occasions'.Every day is special; you are special, so why not treat it as such? Put those plates on the wall in a decorative way, take them off the wall and serve yourself the simplest of meals! But the most important thing is to make sure you choose pieces that bring you joy, and make full use of them,” said Baugh.

Every piece of this collection has a story — how it came to be and the processes developed to bring it to life. They are must-have pieces to add to any collection, new or old, as they fit effortlessly with casual and formal table settings.

BAUGHaus is proud to introduce these pieces at MERGE presented by Angelie Spencer Home (ASH) during Design Week, September 23, 2019, at the Worthington at the Spanish Court Hotel.

Follow us on Instagram or Facebook @baughaus for more information.