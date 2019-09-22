Harmonious Design

This stunning villa is located within a gated community built by Geon. The developer was asked to leave the internal unit as a shell, allowing interior designer Anderson-Powell to create a space unique to the occupants.

Large porcelain tiles were used to tile the unit, mouldings were added, the kitchen was built, and bathrooms were created. The second floor's footprint was expanded to enlarge the house further.

The Entrance

A cacaophony of colours, textures and designs were used to create the villa's appealing first impressions. The China cabinet has an exciting mix of layers — circular design carvings are imbedded between the mirrors and glass at the top and bottom. Two deep red accent chairs with an organically inspired trellis motif lie on either side of the hutch. An art deco mirror hangs above one chair, and a print hangs above the other; all the colours of this space translate from one area to another. The property is transitional in design and is an excellent display of the harmony achieved by using a variety of design themes.

The living room

The living room flows effortlessly from the entrance courtesy of an open floor plan. A variety of white on white hues are used as the room's base colour and is an ideal canvas against which to display fun colourful accent pieces and artistic/dramatic furnishings.

A variety of objects, collected from numerous vacation travels around the world, have been placed throughout the home. The white leather sofa, with its tufted carved black, sits on an ivory rug; the unexpected rug design and colour add intrigue and layers to the space. Fun fact: the white calfskin leather sofas are stuffed with goose down for a cloud-like feeling when sat upon.

The chandelier is another artistic and fun piece. Blown opaque glass pieces were layered to form this burst of excitement that hangs above the centre of the living room.

Lighting plays an important design element throughout the property from the ceiling fixtures to the oversized tripods lamps. The aforementioned oversized lamps are 30-inches tall; they raise the eye and add depth to the space. The drapes are installed at a higher than standard height, to lengthen the rooms.

The two accent chairs are in white velvet, with tufted leaves in a variety of colours.

The end tables and coffee table are white with brilliant chrome fixtures, anchoring each corner. Besides the accent chairs is a nest of tables wrapped in leather with strong metal pieces and elephant motif.

Dining room

The dining room table is a six-seat oval walnut stained tabletop, with white legs; the chairs are lacquered in white and upholstered in white linen. Silver grommets add a bit of understated glamour to the backs of the chairs.

The rug is made of silk and wool, and the leaves in the living room accent chairs carry through to leaves under the tables seen in the rug.

Powder room

The powder room was originally at a lower level. However, we dumped-up the floor to bring the space to one level aligning with the dining room.

The powder room is an unexpected dramatic space and shows just how great small spaces can be. Design tip: always go big with design in small spaces; this allows them to appear larger than life.

A black and white theme surrounds a turquoise cabinet. The black and white tiles coordinate with the zebra stripe wallpaper that wraps the entire wall and ceiling throughout the powder room.

Anderson-Powell manufactured a swag curtain to flank the small powder room window. The fabric complements the space, adding a variety of colour — turquoise, brown and black.

The pewter sink, also an oval shape, echoes that of the dining table. An extra-long, art deco 3D mirror was added above the cabinet, to give the sense of depth and height in the space.

The flush mount light in the powder room is a burst of metal fingers playing on the lighting theme seen in the living room and dining room spaces.

The Kitchen

The white walls continue through to the kitchen and the same fabric used in the powder room is reused for continuity. The backsplash is a wave of brown, ivory and blue — evocative of ocean waves and the ocean floor. The white cabinets are of a minimalist and no fuss. A stainless steel farm sink adds as a strong anchor in the kitchen's centre.

The deep blue granite countertop is mixed with similar colours seen in the backsplash. The animal theme and zebra designs are seen at the top of the cabinets, tying in the powder room and the rest of the open-plan layout of the main floor.

The family room/tv room

In this area, the fabric used in the kitchen and powder room is reused to create extra long curtains. The black and white rug in an abstract design anchors the space. Lacquered white coffee table, end tables and tv credenza are used to balance that room. Velvet-striped accent chairs and the brilliant blue leather sofa are exceptional seating options.

The lamps on either side of the leather sofa, are rock shaped in hues of blues.

The Outdoors/back patio

Off the family room is an outdoor space for entertaining. I decided to brick this area in a grey colour palette and added an oversized white canopy to offer shade. A bar was built and tiled with concrete tiles, hand-painted in the colour scheme of the home.

A grey quartz countertop was added to coordinating and space; accents such as outdoors art, palms and large globe lighting were combined to create a cosy fun space.

The second floor

A brilliant marble staircase guides the occupants upstairs, which has a wall to one side wrapped in metallic layers.

The landing

The landing blooms in 70s-inspired upholstery on Lucite accent chairs.

The wall was covered in electric black and white wallpaper; this was chosen to open up a small landing, making the space appear larger. Black and white tiles, as seen in the powder room, were added to echo old-world European charm. A white barrel end table with a simple design was added between the chairs.

Blue and white bedroom

This blue and white bedroom has clean lines and contemporary elements.

Walls and drapes, in white on white hues, complete the relaxing feel.

Bathroom

The bathroom is wrapped in glass mosaic tiles from top to bottom. A frameless glass door shower enclosure, makes the space seem wider, taller, while more open and airy. The marble countertop was added to the cabinetry for a touch of luxury in this a sea of green.

Silver-tone monochromatic bedroom

The monochromatic silver bedroom was designed using contemporary elements.

The bedhead is padded in leather, dyed in gunmetal hammered motif along with with matching gunmetal lacquered end tables. A large steel bench, at the foot of the bed, is used to store bedding. The drapes are an unexpected choice of yellow, black and grey tones.

Master bedroom

The anchor piece of the master bedroom is the large white oversized leather bedhead encased in a stainless steel frame. The bedding is from Diane von Furstenberg's DvF Home collection and adds a solid dose of femininity to the space. The white lacquered end tables and dresser, which complete the space, were imported from Italy.

Master bathroom

The floating tub sits on black and white porcelain tiles. Travertine mosaics flank the walls along the tub, while a full-length mirror allows whoever soaks in the tub a great view of the impressive bathroom. The oversized shower that seems to be able to fit 10 is wrapped in French travertine patterned tiles. A strong Carrera marble square sink sits atop a quartz counter with an oversized mirror hanging above.