Join the Style Revolution!

So your home has gone to sleep. Reset and rejuvenate your space by following these quick and easy transformative ideas.

Paint

Energise those walls with a fresh coat of paint. Could be soothing blues, calm and neutral grays or, on the other end of the spectrum, vivid papaya and a dramatic accent wall in red. Whatever your flavour, just go ahead and take the plunge. Treat your space to a visual backdrop that will lend itself naturally to pieces that you already own. Remember that paint is the most transformative and affordable fix that you can treat your home to.

Accessorise

Create displays on surfaces that are show-stoppers, and try unexpected arrangements that are fun and asymmetrical. Go with odd numbers when arranging your accessories. A display with three candle holders of varied sizes paired with a decorative plate looks far more interesting than a vase in the middle and a candle holder on either side on a dining table. Your accessories tell your story! It's an instant snapshot of your life, so choose wisely; choose items that speak to your soul. Don't be afraid to mix and match the new with the old, the textured with the shiny and definitely the large with the small. Stay away from several small pieces, instead go with larger ones that make a statement. Stacks of old books not only look great, but they also give your home a soul. Gentle and nostalgic vintage finds give a connection to the past and are unforgettable conversation pieces!

Focal Point

An eye-catching focal point could be all you need for your décor fix! Consider bold artwork, a statement window treatment, or unexpected decorative accessory. Focal points give your eyes a place to rest. Without one, your eyes travel around the room looking for a landing zone. Focal points also direct attention from the not-so-pleasant features in a room. A focal point gives drama and jump-starts conversations about the décor choices in your home.

Window Treatments

The sky is the limit with options of hard and soft window treatments. Hard window treatments such as blinds or shades are considered performance pieces; they protect furnishings and block light. Soft window treatments — drapes — soften the hard lines and can make or break a room. The magic of window treatments can transform a room to glamorous, tailored, chic or stylish.

• Always measure your windows.

• Always lengthen the window and go all the way down to the floor with drapery panels.

• Always, less is more….

Trends

Infuse up-to-the-minute trends for a fresh and current look. Millennial pink is the colour of the moment so it's best if used in splashes: an accent pillow here or drapery panels there, maybe even a decorative accessory. The banana leaf has replaced the pineapple and adds great depth when used as a print in fabric or in a floral arrangement. Gold is now the hottest finish and has replaced silver and chrome. The key is not to fill your home with trendy decorative accessories as they will look dated when another piece is suddenly the “it” item of the moment. So tread lightly.

More budget-friendly tips for instant style

Consider a throw; it adds warmth texture and a touch of glam…

An exquisite rug adds texture and is the glue that pulls all the elements together in a space — make sure that the size is appropriate.

Fresh flowers at an entryway are a thoughtful and commanding sense of arrival.

A stretch sofa cover gives an instant facelift without breaking the bank.

The Game Plan

Start looking at your space with fresh eyes. Figure out the areas that could use a little help. While it may not be possible to implement all of these ideas at once, identify where you will start and hit the ground running. You'll be glad you did! Your home will thank you for the new life and energy.

