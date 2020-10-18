Kingston Creative Hub: The future of the creative industry and downtown Kingston

Chances are you've passed the Swiss Stores building, located at 107 Harbour Street, oblivious to the magic that happens upstairs. The top floor of the historic building is now home to the Kingston Creative Hub, the brainchild of Andrea Dempster-Chung. Interior designer and Managing Director If Walls Could Talk, Joelle Smith curated the niche co-working space with the collaboration of many.

The 2,200 sq-ft space boasts six offices, a podcast booth featuring a Mara Made live edge guango tabletop, a large conference room which doubles as a photography studio, and a mix of lounge and hotdesk seating.

Mural-clad walls by Rebecca Levy and Tamara Harding, large-format pop art by Kianne Hutchinson, drone photography by Yanic Barrett, and an indoor garden complete with hanging chairs, create backdrops for Instagrammable moments.

The result: a modern space that seamlessly fuses clean lines with traditional design elements.