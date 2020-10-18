Kingston Creative Hub: The future of the creative industry and downtown Kingston
Design Week Ja 2020
Chances are you've passed the Swiss Stores building, located at 107 Harbour Street, oblivious to the magic that happens upstairs. The top floor of the historic building is now home to the Kingston Creative Hub, the brainchild of Andrea Dempster-Chung. Interior designer and Managing Director If Walls Could Talk, Joelle Smith curated the niche co-working space with the collaboration of many.
The 2,200 sq-ft space boasts six offices, a podcast booth featuring a Mara Made live edge guango tabletop, a large conference room which doubles as a photography studio, and a mix of lounge and hotdesk seating.
Mural-clad walls by Rebecca Levy and Tamara Harding, large-format pop art by Kianne Hutchinson, drone photography by Yanic Barrett, and an indoor garden complete with hanging chairs, create backdrops for Instagrammable moments.
The result: a modern space that seamlessly fuses clean lines with traditional design elements.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy