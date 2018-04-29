Positive development for Windrush Jamaican stranded here

Last Tuesday's decision by the United Kingdom (UK) Government to grant free citizenship to members of the so-called Windrush Generation, who have been wrongly targeted over their immigration status, is having a positive impact on at least one Jamaican.

Clayton Barnes, who emigrated to the UK in 1959 but has been fighting a battle with British authorities since 2013 to be allowed to return to that country following an extended stay in Jamaica, is seeing some light at the end of the road.

The Home Office in the UK has made contact with Barnes and he is scheduled to visit the British High Commission in Kingston tomorrow to be granted the necessary visa to re-enter the UK.

“I came into Kingston today (Friday) and I will have to come back on Monday to deal with the matter,” Barnes told the Jamaica Observer from his home in Junction, St Elizabeth.

“I feel really good that something is happening,” the 82-year-old continued.

His daughter, Samantha Barnes-Garner who lives in the UK, was equally pleased that progress was being made on the matter which has been playing out for the past five years.

“I am so happy. From what I gather he will receive some sort or document... it's not a visa, but it will entitle him to enter the UK, the place where he lived, worked and paid taxes for more than 50 years. Once he has this, then we will make arrangements to fly him back here. When he comes I'm not sure what they will grant him, if it's a biometric residence card — but we will definitely try to sort out his citizenship so we will not face any similar situations in the future,” she told the Sunday Observer.

Barnes-Garner is also eager to get her father back to the UK as his health is of concern to the family. Barnes was recently released from hospital. The retired roofing specialist and builder suffers from a build-up of fluids around his internal organs, which has damaged his heart and lungs.

“We really just want to get him here in the UK so we can have first-hand knowledge of how he is doing physically. He will be able to access high-level medical treatment here through the NHS (National Health Scheme) and even though his spirits are up, we really want to know how he is really doing and get the best medical treatment for him,” she stated.

In 1959, the then 23-year-old Barnes moved to the UK. He settled in the Milton Keynes area of Southern England where he married. He is father to two children and grandfather to five.

He maintained a Jamaican passport but was given indefinite leave to remain in Britain, and travelled to Jamaica on numerous occasions.

In 2010, Barnes, who was retired, came to Jamaica to repair his house which had been damaged by a hurricane. In 2013 his daughter decided to surprise her children for Christmas by having their grandfather, whom they had not seen for three years, visit for the holidays, so she booked him on a flight. However, when he got to the airport here in Jamaica he was denied the opportunity to board the aircraft.

“He was told that having stayed out of the UK for more than two years, the indefinite leave to remain was no longer valid. But nobody told us that there was a time limit. We thought indefinite meant just that,” noted Barnes-Garner.

“We began a whole long process and we were told we could try to get him a short stay visa which would get him into the country. But he was denied the visa. We appealed, and his application was again turned down, as they said they were not convinced that he would have returned to Jamaica,” she continued

The family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to defray the cost to get Barnes back in the UK. This was launched on Thursday with a £3,500 target. Up to yesterday the campaign had raised £230.

“We are looking to raise the money for a comfortable travel for my 82-year-old father, and the relevant medication to get him through the 10-hour flight. Any money raised over our target we would like to donate to other Windrush families that are in the same situation as ourselves,” Barnes-Garner stated on the GoFundMe page.

She further explained that the publicity from the Windrush Generation matter in general, and her father's case in particular, has resulted in mixed responses.

“The majority can't understand why he was not allowed back into the country. He lived and worked here practically all his life and is currently a pensioner. The authorities are aware that he is a pensioner, as during this period that he has been stuck in Jamaica they have had to send his pension to me and I forwarded it to him. So most persons are behind us getting him back here. But there are persons who are saying he was out of the country for more than two years and should have known. We honestly did not know anything about that time limit until he tried to get back in 2013,” Barnes-Garner said.

The British Nationality Act of 1948 created the status of citizen of the United Kingdom and its colonies. That year, the first wave of Caribbean migrants entered the UK aboard the cruise liner Empire Windrush and settled indefinitely in the UK without restrictions. This unrestricted wave of migration to the UK continued until the Commonwealth Immigrants Act 1962 came into being.

Under this Act, Commonwealth citizens without a connection to the UK (including citizens of the United Kingdom and its colonies who were not born in the UK and were not holding a British passport issued by the British Government) were subject to immigration control. Commonwealth citizens who were residing in the UK or who had resided in the UK at any point from 1960 to 1962 were exempted, as well as Commonwealth citizens holding a passport issued by the British Government or who were born in the UK. The exemption also applied to wives and children under 16 of these people, or any person included on these people's passports.

It is the Immigration Act of 1971 that is being enforced by British Prime Minister Theresa May at this time. This Act restricts immigration, especially primary immigration into the UK, granting citizenship status to people who arrived in the UK prior to 1973.

As May and her Government drew flak over their treatment of the Windrush Generation, Interior Minister Amber Rudd announced that those who arrived in Britain from the Caribbean before 1973, as well as those from other Commonwealth countries, could capitalise on the citizenship offer.

She also confirmed that a compensation scheme will be set up for people who have suffered loss or damage because of their inability to show they remained in Britain legally, allowing them to also access services.