The S Hotel interior architects and designers...

Alison Antrobus

Principal, Antrobus + Ramirez

Alison Antrobus credits her design foundation and ethos to her Caribbean heritage. Jamaican-born, with deep familial roots across the aqua waters of the West Indies, her brushstroke is recognisable. Her advanced academic training continued at The Rhode Island School of Design, where she earned her bachelor's degree in Architecture and Interior Architecture.

In 2002, Antrobus founded Antrobus Design Co, a Miami-based interior architecture and design studio. She cultivated the luxury boutique firm for nearly a decade, counting a long roster of A-list clients, and commercial projects including Miami's Ocean House, and renowned Miami Beach restaurant Prime 112, and Prime Italian. Her luxury residential experience included notable collaborations with the likes of Axel Vervoordt and Dankers Decor. In addition to her interior design work, Antrobus designed a collection of watches for Philip Stein and invented a patented handbag along the way.

In addition to her thriving practice, Antrobus was a consultant for YOO as studio director for their Miami studio. There, she worked directly with Philippe Starck and John Hitchcox on Icon Brickell and YOO Vallarta.

Ruby Ramirez

Principal, Antrobus + Ramirez

Born and raised in the Philippines, Ruby Ramirez's international sensibilities are her roots. Ramirez credits her South East Asian heritage for her perpetual curiosity and work ethic. Miami has been her home base for a combined 32 years and where she received her formal training in interior architecture at the FIU School of Architecture.

Her professional journey started at Zyscovich Architects, a firm specialising in multi-residential towers and urban planning, through to various boutique interior design firms, focusing on high-end private residences, and finally landing at YOO Ltd. At YOO, initially in Miami, then the London office, she trained with some of the most renowned designers in the world. It is the intrigue of interior design as theatre, and the love of art that continue to inspire her works to create adventurous narratives for every project. While at YOO, she worked alongside legendary talents such as Philippe Starck, Marcel Wanders, Kelly Hoppen, Jade Jagger on a variety of marquee projects in Mexico, Portugal, Istanbul, Moscow, India, Thailand and Vienna.

