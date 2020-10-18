Twin Palms, The Tryall Club
Design Week Ja 2020
Built and furnished with no expense spared, Twin Palms is a villa for those for whom there is no compromise and where comfort and attention to detail are the very finest.
Surrounded by 10 acres of rolling manicured lawns, Twin Palms commands views that take in 60 miles of the ocean. The house is built on one level and the Great House influence is punctuated with accents of Rome through the graceful columns and shaded courtyards and, here and there, subtle hints of a Moroccan palace. There is a seamless flow to this house that enables the breeze to constantly waft through; lofty rooms enhance the sense of space; calming shades of blue, coral and splashes of red create a restful and timeless ambiance.
Twin Palms is all about attention to detail such as the large luminescent crystal ball in the central courtyard, the smoothness of polished stone and the play of shadows from suspended hand-beaten lanterns.
There are seven bedrooms contained in three suites and approached along a columned covered walkway that leads off from the central courtyard. This clever and inspired design facilitates complete privacy enabling families or friends to adjourn to their own space. The main suite is entered through double half-glazed doors at the far end of the walkway that open to a centrally positioned sitting room. To one side there is a principal bedroom and two further bedrooms on the other side. Each has a king-size four-poster bed and an en suite bathroom. The principal bathroom is notable for the large sunken circular bathtub positioned to take in the views outside as well as the adjacent workout room.
On either side of the walkway is a suite; one facing north and the other south, each with two bedrooms. The entrance to each leads into a sitting room with a bedroom on either side. One bedroom in each suite has a king-size bed and the second bedroom has two double beds. The en suite bathrooms are of an exceptional standard and outside the sitting room of each suite is a private covered verandah furnished with sofa and chairs.
This is a house that is designed for entertaining — be it on a grand or a more intimate scale. The straight lines and elegant enfilade style are naturally conducive to the flow of people and there are many stylish areas where one can retreat to or gather together.
The verandah is the centrepiece to the living space at Twin Palms, offering space to sit, a table at which to dine, a bar for entertaining at and a pool deck for sunning. The seven multi-tiered pools are centred by a 60-foot infinity-edge lap pool, with a children's wading pool and whirlpools on either side. Within the verandah are a series of rooms, both formal and informal. The pale blue and white drawing room has open architraves to both sides and the front; the dining room is anchored by a handsome mahogany dining table. Close by is the palm court and a secluded fire pit which is strategically placed to capture optimum views of the sunsets for which the parish of Hanover is so renowned.
For those who from time to time need to catch up with the international news or watch a game, the media room has a large flat-screen television, and children have their own games room with tennis table, foosball, television and two seating platforms upon which to read.
Your members of time at Twin Palms will be enhanced by the nine staff which comprise a chef, houseman, housekeepers, chambermaid, laundress, gardeners and private security.
Sue Williams
Principal, SW Interior Design
Office #: 1 876 630 3577
E-mail: sue@swinteriordesign.com
Website: www.swinteriordesign.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy