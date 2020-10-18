Twin Palms, The Tryall Club

Built and furnished with no expense spared, Twin Palms is a villa for those for whom there is no compromise and where comfort and attention to detail are the very finest.

Surrounded by 10 acres of rolling manicured lawns, Twin Palms commands views that take in 60 miles of the ocean. The house is built on one level and the Great House influence is punctuated with accents of Rome through the graceful columns and shaded courtyards and, here and there, subtle hints of a Moroccan palace. There is a seamless flow to this house that enables the breeze to constantly waft through; lofty rooms enhance the sense of space; calming shades of blue, coral and splashes of red create a restful and timeless ambiance.

Twin Palms is all about attention to detail such as the large luminescent crystal ball in the central courtyard, the smoothness of polished stone and the play of shadows from suspended hand-beaten lanterns.

There are seven bedrooms contained in three suites and approached along a columned covered walkway that leads off from the central courtyard. This clever and inspired design facilitates complete privacy enabling families or friends to adjourn to their own space. The main suite is entered through double half-glazed doors at the far end of the walkway that open to a centrally positioned sitting room. To one side there is a principal bedroom and two further bedrooms on the other side. Each has a king-size four-poster bed and an en suite bathroom. The principal bathroom is notable for the large sunken circular bathtub positioned to take in the views outside as well as the adjacent workout room.

On either side of the walkway is a suite; one facing north and the other south, each with two bedrooms. The entrance to each leads into a sitting room with a bedroom on either side. One bedroom in each suite has a king-size bed and the second bedroom has two double beds. The en suite bathrooms are of an exceptional standard and outside the sitting room of each suite is a private covered verandah furnished with sofa and chairs.

This is a house that is designed for entertaining — be it on a grand or a more intimate scale. The straight lines and elegant enfilade style are naturally conducive to the flow of people and there are many stylish areas where one can retreat to or gather together.

The verandah is the centrepiece to the living space at Twin Palms, offering space to sit, a table at which to dine, a bar for entertaining at and a pool deck for sunning. The seven multi-tiered pools are centred by a 60-foot infinity-edge lap pool, with a children's wading pool and whirlpools on either side. Within the verandah are a series of rooms, both formal and informal. The pale blue and white drawing room has open architraves to both sides and the front; the dining room is anchored by a handsome mahogany dining table. Close by is the palm court and a secluded fire pit which is strategically placed to capture optimum views of the sunsets for which the parish of Hanover is so renowned.

For those who from time to time need to catch up with the international news or watch a game, the media room has a large flat-screen television, and children have their own games room with tennis table, foosball, television and two seating platforms upon which to read.

Your members of time at Twin Palms will be enhanced by the nine staff which comprise a chef, houseman, housekeepers, chambermaid, laundress, gardeners and private security.

Sue Williams

Principal, SW Interior Design

Office #: 1 876 630 3577

E-mail: sue@swinteriordesign.com

Website: www.swinteriordesign.com