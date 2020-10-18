Way Up In The Hills

Kumbayah is located in the quiet community of Greenwich, Irish Town, approximately a mile from the Parade Ground at the Newcastle Army Camp. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom cottage sleeps six comfortably. There are also living and dining rooms, kitchen, and verandah. There are lovely gardens and numerous places to sit and enjoy the amazing views of Kingston, St Catherine, and the mountains.

Wind Down

This brand-new contemporary and luxurious hideaway in Greenwich, Newcastle, in the famous Blue Mountains, is a beautiful private family home which includes all the amenities to make your vacation a memorable and relaxing one. With six bedrooms, Wine Down is three floors of beautiful living space affording glorious views of the capital city. A large wrap-around verandah allows for both indoor and outdoor relaxing — so many choices of areas to lounge in, you will leave completely rejuvenated. A heated plunge pool gives you the option of cooling down after a long walk or relaxing with a glass of wine in the evening while enjoying a view of the city lights. For evening fun there is a fully outfitted games room in the basement which opens out onto a lovely green area.

Stepping Stones

Is an inviting five-bedroom, five-bathroom home in the enchanting neighbourhood of Greenwich, approximately 4,000 feet up in Jamaica's famed Blue Mountains — a UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to one of the world's finest coffee growing areas. Steeped in history, and nestled among spectacular gardens, this heavenly retreat will inspire the soul. With views of Kingston, the Caribbean Sea and the mountains, temperatures can be 15-20 per cent cooler than Kingston. Come and enjoy the peace and tranquillity. Stepping Stones has a main house with three-bedrooms plus a two-bedroom and two-bathroom cottage.

Fiddlewood

A six-bedroom, two-storey log home with beautiful high ceilings, large fireplace, amazing mountain and city views, Fiddlewood is located in the Greenwich community in the Blue Mountains, near Newcastle. The home is outfitted with a combination of Jamaican antiques and custom-made furniture in keeping with the log home theme. It also has a hot tub which is wonderful to relax in while being surrounded by the cool mountain air.

