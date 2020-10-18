Welcome To Your Virtual Reality

So, you've just bought a new home, or perhaps your current settings need a revamp. You have been “pinning” everything under the sun and you spend your nights swiping left, right, up, and down and yet you still just can't visualise what your perfect space should look like. Like most businesses, we at Spaces had to adapt, or as they say, “pivot”, to survive and serve our clients better as a result of the unprecedented challenges presented by 2020.

Known for our contemporary collections of home furnishings and accessories, one of the things we've had to learn to do, in a time when face-to-face meetings are less practical, is to make better use of technology.

Yes, Spaces version 2.0 has added virtual reality to its toolkit for serving our clients!

Using technology we now have the ability to generate life-like representations of our clients' dreams. Send us the measurements of the room you want to decorate and a few guidelines on the look or feel you're trying to achieve and our team can create a complete virtual mock-up of your space.

Our technology can create a life-like replica of your dream space that will show you how colours, textures and pieces complement (or clash with) each other. Using this tool we can tweak any aspect of your vision, even the tiniest detail, until we arrive at something that suits you perfectly.

As you can imagine, the savings for you, in terms of time, energy and frustration, are enormous. Call us today to get your taste of the future of home design!

Spaces Limited

Address: 7-9 Ardenne Rd, Kingston

Phone: (876) 926-4013

Website: www.spacesjamaica.com