What a Touch by VLS!

Ceramicist Victoria Leigh Silvera is the creative force behind Touch by VLS — a collection of contemporary ceramic houseware and lifestyle pieces. Her use of playful Caribbean colours, sea creature shapes and thoughtful design has endeared her to both the design community and collectors. The last six years have been a whirlwind of activity for the designer. Join Victoria tomorrow, Monday September 23@ 6:00 pm at the Worthington, Spanish Court Hotel

