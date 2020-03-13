Willie Stewart's Rhythms of Africa

The great hall of the Charles F Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida reverberated for one night in February with Willie Stewart's concert Rhythms of Africa: Music Around The World.

The event, conceptualised by former Third World drummer Willie Stewart, is in his words, “to empower and enlighten our youth and community to the importance of music to feed your soul and spirit. To show the world our rich musical heritage, and to demonstrate that music gives you a sense of pride, purpose, belonging, hope, discipline, coordination, enjoyment, unity, and self-worth”.

The Broadway-style concert took patrons on a musical journey from Africa North, South, East & West, South America, Cuba, Haiti, Puerto Rico, Jamaica, New Orleans, Barbados, and Trinidad & Tobago.

An impressive list musicians and vocalists representing the musical traditions of these territories and countries were onstage to tell the story . Included among them were Jesse Jones, Nicole Yarling, Que the Wiz, Shanna Lee, Dottie Damaris Montijo, Enoch Bordes Bobby Rose, Leroy Romans, Vinni Hamilton, Frank Burt, Professor Clarence Charles, Carlos Pianas, Kevin Jarrett, Jhefte Pierre, Christian Escobar, Jose Ruiz, Claudens Louis, Selena Serrano, and Gabriella Torres.

The Mayor of Pembroke Pines Frank C. Ortiz was on hand to present to Willie Stewart the official proclamation declaring February 29, 2020 as William Stewart Day.