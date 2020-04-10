A Dynasty in the making

Professional footballer Kyle Butler has joined forces with Jerome “Bhad Twin” Reynolds and Tyrique Reid to form Dynasty Records which debuts April 20 with the Private Jet rhythm. The project features songs by Jahvillani, Skillibeng, Intence, and newcomer Quenga.

“Dynasty Records was established after Tyrique approached me about the possibility of producing music and using our popularity to sell it. We linked a week later and got straight to work,” Butler explained in an interview with the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

Some of the songs on the Private Jet are Mighty (Jahvillani), Bimma Place (Skillibeng), Dollar Sign (Intense), High Grade (Quenga and Nico Blast) and New Brand by Chad Hype.

The 22-year-old Butler has played professionally in Europe for Belgium's KRC Genk and KVC Westerlo, Austrian club LASK Linz, and SC Austria Lustenau. He admits music was never a big part of his life.

“To be honest, it did not come naturally. I more saw it as a business venture than an actual passion, but after my first day in the studio, I automatically felt why music production is so beautiful,” he shared.

Butler has worked in events promotion, being involved in a number of parties such as Tropics, Dripszn, and Europa.

With the new venture, Butler said his team is going for a certain sound and already has a number of projects in the pipeline.

“Dynasty is a premium brand and all our services are premium. Our resources and connections are endless. We also have a distinct sound and we all have the same vision,” he said.

Reynolds, who is originally from Trelawny, has some experience in production and audio engineering, developed his skills with J1 Productions and Brownstone Entertainment.

“When Tyrique and Kyle told me about the idea of forming a production entity and what they wanted to create, I decided that I wanted to be a part of it,” he said.

At 19 years old, Reid is the youngest of the trio, and handles production and marketing for the fledgling label. He grew up around music; his father Delon Reid produced the popular Virus rhythm in the late 1990s, and is head of Brownstone Entertainment.

“I had the most important tool to running a successful label, which is a recording studio which my father turned over to me just a few months before we decided to embark on the journey,” said Reid.

With football on the back-burner due to the novel coronavirus, Butler is focusing on launching the Private Jet and Dynasty Records.

“Dynasty brings its own vibe to music and creativity by working together as a team to create something new to the music world with each project. We want to be very diverse and have different sounds to always tickle the ears of consumers,” he said.