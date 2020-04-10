Dexta remains behind bars

DEXTA Daps spent his second night behind bars at the Hunts Bay Police Station in Kingston last night. The singjay was detained on Wednesday afternoon.

Peter Champagnie QC, one of two attorneys-at-law representing the dancehall singjay, said his client is eager to prove his innocence.

“I can confirm he's still in custody...He is obviously very concerned as anyone would be, if he or she is detained. But he is resolute in his position and he is anxious to be the subject of an interview in any way he can assist the police. He would wish to speak to them and find out what this is all about. So that we can get on with the process and have him out as soon as possible,” Champagnie told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

The singjay is also being represented by Kemar Robinson.

Champagnie said he has written to the Police High Command stating that his client is willing to participate in any interviews they wish to conduct.

“We are not aware of what is the purpose and I am awaiting their response. He has indicated he is innocent of any wrongdoing. And if the situation is accompanied by any inordinate delay, then I will do what it takes to preserve my client's constitutional rights,” said Champagnie.

According to the police, Dexta Daps along with several other people were brought in on Wednesday afternoon for questioning with regards to gang-related activities in the South St Andrew area.

A 14-second video of the singjay being escorted in handcuffs by police officers in the Seaview Gardens community of the Corporate Area made the rounds on social media on Wednesday.

Hailing from the Seaview Gardens community, Dexta Daps is known for songs including Morning Love, Chinese Jordan, Cheat On You and Shabba Madda Pot.