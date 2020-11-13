Ijah Maakie starts journey

Although it was released three months ago, reggae singer Ijah Maakie is already making big steps with his latest EP The Journey .

“My hope for The Journey is somewhat already happening. Statistics in my monthly statements from my distributor shows that my music is being listened in various parts of the word, like China, Germany, Brazil, France, Canada, USA, Italy, just to name a few. I, however, would love for it to be blasted on a broader scale like more radio stations. With the Grammy-material tracks that makes up The Journey EP, it needs to be recognised for the wonderful masterpiece it is, and that is my ultimate hope which I am confident, in due time, will come to pass,” the artiste, whose given name is Quwayne Dyer, told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

Produced by the Herb Pocket Production Label, the six-track project was officially released on August 7.

The Spalding High School and Brown's Town Community College alumnus released his first EP in 2017 titled First Impression.

Ijah Maakie said both projects are very different.

“This EP undoubtedly displays a growth in vocal delivery and it also consists of more tracks than the first EP which only had four tracks. This EP has more variation in topics and lyrical content, which allowed me to express myself on the tracks more. The reggae side, which I consider the dominant side of Ijah Maakie, was also revealed more on this EP and I can hear the lion roaring way more,” he explained.

Prior to the EP's release, a music video for the track It's A Shame was released on April 29. The project has been well-received. The music video for another one of the tracks, Love Journey, was released on June 25.

He is also known for singles like High Horse, Silent Heart, and Hair, Jewelry and Clothes.

The music industry is one of the most influential on society through resonating lyrics. Ijah Maakie has taken this opportunity to spread messages of peace, hope and reflection.

“My offer to the music industry is a much needed one, for shorthand I could just say clean, well-constructed music. On the other hand, I offer knowledge in my music accompanied by entertainment and pragmatic rebelling against the status quo of the wave our music is now taking, I sing against violence, domestic abuse, 'banging', 'chopping' and whenever anyone listens to some of my harsh reality tracks, such as It's A Shame and Let it be, they are urged to visit their surgeon to cut themselves open and look within themselves and be a better person,” he said.