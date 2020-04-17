Mackeehan Time

It took almost two years for singer/songwriter Mackeehan to complete his first album, the aptly titled Time And Patience. He said that steadfast preparation was deliberate given the effort put into writing and producing the 11-song set.

Co-produced by Mackeehan and long-time collaborator Frankie Music, Time And Patience was released last week by Tuff Gong International. It comes three years after the release of Heart Music, his first EP.

Raise A Pay and Government Yaad are two of the songs he is currently pushing. As an exponent of roots music, Mackeehan said they reflect the serious approach he takes to songwriting.

“I wanted to do the kind of music I love the most and that is roots music with a strong dub element. And even more than the type of music I wanted the message of consciousness to really connect with people,” he told the Jamaica Observer's Splash. “Our words are powerful; words can build a person or break them. The content of this album and my music overall will always be used to motivate and uplift people.”

Mackeehan wrote or co-wrote all songs on Time And Patience with fellow artistes Chevaughn and Javada. Production on the album started in late 2018 with himself and Comar Campbell of Frankie Music calling the shots.

The two met in 2012 and had instant success with the singles, Stay by my Side and Miss You Bad, both released in 2013. Prior to that, Mackeehan had entered the Festival Song Contest in 2005 and followed-up by writing songs for Etana, Alborosie, Luciano, Jah Cure, and Duane Stephenson.

According to Mackeehan, it was only natural he collaborated with Campbell on his first major project. Campbell, who launched his company in 2007, has produced several hit songs by Stephenson, Konshens, and Beenie Man.

“When a lot of others only saw my potential as a writer, Frankie was the one to give me an opportunity and the platform to present Mackeehan, the artiste. The thing with Frankie is he knows how to allow an artiste to express themself freely when it is just enough, but also knows when there is more to be offered and pushes for it,” Mackeehan noted. ”This music business can be rough on young and upcoming artistes so it's always a joy to have a producer like Frankie who is willing to take the risk to help steer and guide you in the right way.”

From the tough community of Cassava Piece in St Andrew, Mackeehan grew up listening to “old roots music” from the likes of Bob Marley, Peter Tosh and Burning Spear. His biggest creative influences are his older brother Mystic Routes, a singer/musician, and Stephenson who has made a name in the last decade as a singer/songwriter.

Having established himself as a composer, Mackeehan has gradually settled into his role as a vocalist. He feels no pressure filling dual roles.

“I don't really separate the two. Whether I am writing for myself or someone else the approach is always the same: To share positive and uplifting messages in the form of good entertaining music,” he said.