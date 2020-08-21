Platinum kid

AS a youngster, fledgling producer Messiah said people described him as an introvert.

Today, the Montego Bay-based 19-year-old is having the last laugh. He is celebrating triple platinum success in music. He produced two songs, Cinderella and Waterfall which were included on Russian trap rap artiste Kizaru's album Karmageddon. Kizaru is signed to Sony Music Entertainment in Russia.

He also produced Carousel, a track included on Kizaru's double platinum selling EP Say No Mo. Both projects were released last year.

“Being part of a platinum-selling album means a lot to me. As a 19-year-old from Jamaica who basically makes trap beats, this is a huge accomplishment,” Messiah told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

According to the National Federation of Phonograph Producers (NFPF) in Russia, which handles the certification of albums and singles released in Russia, platinum is equivalent to 100,000 copies sold. Double platinum is equivalent to 200,000 copies.

Messiah says the Russian rapper reached out to him on Instagram.

“He sent me a message on Instagram and we made the link. I sent him some beats we took it from there,” said Messiah.

Messiah, who also mixes and masters his own productions, explained what separates him from the pack.

“My sound is different from everybody else when it comes to the beats and the actual songs. I feel you have to be original and not follow anybody else. If you want to make it, you have to be willing to try whatever. Zone out and go into a whole other world. Creativity is what matters now,” he said.

He said being part of a platinum-selling project has made it easier for him to work with international artistes. Among the overseas-based rappers that he has worked with include rappers Chief Keef, Trippie Redd, Famous Dex, Smoke Purp and Lil Poppa.

Locally, he has worked with the 6ix collective, Jamaican rappers Rude Jerms and Bakersteez, dancehall artistes I-Waata, Intence, Maestro Don, and Jada Kingdom.

“A lot of doors have opened and it has become easier for me to contact artistes. It makes it easier for them to take me serious about what I do,” he said.

Born Justin Junagadala, he hails from the West Gate community in Montego Bay. He attended Heinz Simonitsch School and later Hillel Academy.

“My mom has a really strong passion for music and she played drums in marching bands. When I was six years old, she made me play the piano and that's where my love for music grew,” he explained.

“I was an anti-social kid, that's why I ended up doing music. I didn't have that much friends and I was always listening to music and making beats,” he continued.

He said he has been actively producing music since 11 years old and he is self-taught. He said he reads everything on music and beat-making.

Aside from being a beat-maker/producer, Messiah also moonlights as a rapper. He records under the pseudonym Bvsed Justin. His tracks includes Entanglement, Pain, and Pree Me featuring Jamrock.

Messiah's long-term goal is to have his own record label and to open an art school.

“I always wanted to have my own label and make a whole lane for myself. Also, I want to have an art school for people to learn to make beats and study engineering,” he added.