Tilibop makes case for music

Tilibop believes getting the youth involved in music could assist in reducing the incidence of gang violence in August Town, St Andrew.

The All That singer is pledging to provide headphones and essential studio equipment to any youth who wants to build a studio in the community to develop talent.

"I have already started this initiative. I gave some youths in Jungle 12 an M Box for their studio, and I will give any youths free headphones and studio equipment to any youth on any corner who wants to build a studio, just link me via tilibopfreeworll@gmail.com, and show me the finished studio," Tilibop said.

He believes that the true power of reggae and dancehall lies in its ability to aspire and inspire.

"Music is without a doubt a source of influence, it is also a viable legal path out of relative poverty and difficult circumstances. Music as a creative artform has allowed thousands of young people to actualise dreams, it's one of the few entrepreneurial fields which arguably has no ceiling, even in COVID-19 times, people will always listen, buy or party to music irrespective of the economic climate," Tilibop reasoned.

He commended the violence-intervention efforts of social groups in the area and the youths themselves who have halted hostilities in the past month.

The community, which is 4.7 square kilometres, has witnessed a flare-up of violence over the past few months that has resulted in seven murders and 14 shootings since the start of the year. All of these incidents have been gang related. Last month, the Government had imposed a zone of special operation (ZOSO) for the area to dismantle the gangs which operate unchecked and are a source of crime in the St Andrew Central Police Division.

Tilibop remains optimistic about the prospects of a unified and violence-free community.

"The crime rate ah drop right now in August Town and all over the island, I am getting a lot of feedback from youths who love my All That song, it ah give the youths the energy to pree themselves, and ah awaken a revolutionary element in the youths dem so they reject violence and embrace elevation and upfulness," he said.

Originally from St Mary, Tilibop grew up in August Town. The artiste — whose real name is Marvin Amos— came to national prominence with Two O Clock a few years ago before finding an even bigger audience with his 2020 anthem All That.

He is currently promoting his debut album I Am Reggae which showcases singles including Psalms and Pirate. His other songs include Neva Book Fi It featuring Beenie Man, and Naomi Campbell featuring Konshens.