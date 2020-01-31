'Boom Boom' calls for extension

With the temporary reprieve to the Noise Abatement Act ending today, popular sound system operator/promoter Marlon “Boom Boom” Wizard is appealing to the Government for an extension.

“As you know, next month is Black History Month and it's also Reggae Month, so we [the promoters] would love if dem can extend the time span leading up to Easter. All the promoters enjoyed the Christmas season; the tourist dem enjoy it and it was just a good look. So we just want dem give we back the same thing,” he told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

Wizard is promoter of the popular Boom Sundays dance in Grants Pen, Kingston.

The Noise Abatement Act (1997) stipulates that events held during the week will have a cut-off time of midnight, and 2:00 am on weekends.

However, on December 10, 2019, temporary amendments were made to the Act extending weekday events to 2:00 am, and 4:00 am on weekends.

Wizard said the time extension resulted in a greater turnout of patrons for events.

“The stadium dem sold-out; the venue dem sold-out… whole heap a people, man. We get all 3,000 people... some a di venue dem we get all 1,000 and 1,500, so it was a great look,” he said.

The promoter said he hopes the Government will invite promoters into another meeting to discuss the extension being requested.

“We hope dem call we in a next meeting next week or so, to talk about this. Mi really lift off mi hat to the prime minister, Opposition minister and Dr Chang fi weh dem do fi the holiday, but we just want it continue,” he said.

The Act has been a contentious issue for promoters and lawmen. The No Music, No Vote campaign, initiated by event promoters and sound system operators last summer, had a long journey before it got to this point.

For approximately three months, corporate promoters held a series of meetings with Mayor of Kingston Delroy Williams; Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports Olivia Grange, Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang; and Assistant Commissioner of Police Kevin Blake, to try and resolve the issue of what the promoters described as “premature” endings to their events.