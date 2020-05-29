'A true gentleman'
TRIBUTES
Donovan Germain (music producer)
“Bobby was one of the gentlemen of the music business. Nobody had a bad word to say about Bobby...yuh never hear dat man name call up. One of the things I will always remember about him was when I opened my new studio and I asked him to come around and show two young engineers the ropes. At the time, he had his own studio and he still came and end up mixing a song for me. Dat was Bobby, never selfish.”
