'Bobby was on key'

Tony Rebel (artiste/show promoter):

“Mi first meet Bobby rouna [King] Jammy's, but mi never know him nuh great way. Di first song mi do fi Bobby was Hush in 1991, then Dog More Than Bone, Sweet Jamaica, an' Be Careful.

“Bobby did know 'bout voice an' keys, an' him special wid him mix. Him used to sey to mi, 'Tony Treble, come outa di studio, a fool fool chune dat'. Anytime yuh hear Bobby sey dat, is a hit.

“As a person, him was full a ideas. When him call yuh wid a riddim him sey, 'Mi have a song wha' fit yuh voice'. Wi had a jovial an' cordial relationship. A real soldier. Miss him.”