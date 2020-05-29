'He gave me a gift'

TRIBUTES

Sheldon “Calibud” Stewart (son and music producer): “Is like mi get a gift from him. I never plan [for a career] in music but him gave me so much, just watching him and how him move in the lab. Mi love everything him do but mi more like the singer's chune dem like Garnet Silk, Sizzla, Cocoa Tea and Admiral Tibet.”

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT