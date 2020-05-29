'I'm grateful to Bobby'

Nadine Sutherland (singer)

“I'm really sorry to hear about the death of Bobby Digital. I think the thing that makes me even more sad is that we lost touch several years ago because I got busy studying and working in the [United] States. I'm really thankful to him that he gave me one of my classics, I'm in Love, which has endured and is a testimony to his producing skills because he had a way with sound. He had this ear and an incredible ability to mix music and the human voice together that they not only had an aural connect but an emotional connect. That's the genius of that man and that's why he had so much hits and helped to shape reggae and dancehall music. God bless him and may he rest in peace.”