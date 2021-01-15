'Jubba' White shines his light

In these uncertain times, anything with a feel-good vibe is welcome, and that's exactly what drummer/singer Deleon “Jubba” White projects on Be A Light .

The song was released in December by Tuff Gong International. It is produced by White for White Stone Productions.

“ Be A Light is a song that aims to uplift each and everyone that has the opportunity to hear it. It's about bringing out that light in us; whatever it is that we are good at, or that which we are passionate about. See it as a gift to the world!” he exclaimed.

In addition to drums, White plays the synthesizer and shares vocals with Kumar Bent on Be A Light. Also featured is guitarist Lamont “Monty” Savory.

Bassist Strickland Stone, his bandmate from the Dubtonic Kru, and organists Demar Gayle and Theodore Bernard complete the side who played on the song.

Be A Light was released at the tail of a tumultuous year. The coronavirus caused thousands of deaths globally and there were protests throughout the United States, sparked by the killing of a black man, George Floyd, in May by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

The most vocal of those protests took place in Portland, Oregon, where White has lived for several years. Be A Light, he stressed, has a benevolent message.

“The use of our gifts will uplift not just ourselves, but our community, and by default, will serve as motivation to others,” he said.

Be A Light is White's second major production of 2020. The first, Freedom: (The Declaration of Rights) EP, came out in June on Tuff Gong International.