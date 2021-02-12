'Luigi' inks deal with German label

PORTMORE-BASED label Luigi Society and music producer Gran One Muzik recently inked a deal with German-based Germaica Digital for the distribution and marketing of a remix, Mind Pon Di Million , recorded by Munga Honorable and Teejay.

Romaine “Luigi” Brown, CEO of Luigi Society, shared how the deal came about.

“ Mind Pon Di Million was added to a major dancehall playlist on Spotify by curator DJ Fabi Benz from Germany, who is also the A&R and co-producer at Germaica Digital. He reached out to me and expressed interest in doing a reggae type remix for the song to be co-released by their label and us. They advised us that the remix should be released at the end of February into the early part of March,” said Brown.

Mind Pon Di Million is featured on the Sikariorhythm and was released last November. Producer Gran One Muzik composed the beat.

“We feel very good about it, both myself and Gran One Muzik. To know that your music is being recognised by a major European label like this is a great feeling. They have done previous remixes with local producers that have streamed well on Spotify and other platforms, so we are looking forward to seeing the outcome of the song,” Brown said.

Germaica Digital (formerly Germaican Records) was founded in the late 1990s. The label has distributed for several locally owned labels. The label scored big in 2002 with the Doctor's Darling rhythm, which featured the big hit It's a Pity by Tanya Stephens. The beat was released by VP Records for its popular Riddim Driven series, the first for a German-based label.

“As curator of the popular 'Dancehall 2021 new' playlist on Spotify, I am always up to date with new music. When Luigi Society's trending Sikario rhythm was released, I determined Mind Pon Di Million by Munga and Teejay as my favourite tune of the selection,” said DJ Fabi Benz.

“Germaica has done production in Jamaica with the likes of Jimmy Cliff, Bounty Killer, Sizzla, Vybz Kartel, Lady Saw, Luciano, Capleton, Glen Washington, George Nooks, Lukie D, Elephant Man, Hawkeye, Mr Vegas, and CéCile. Some of our recent remix work includes songs by Mavado, Alkaline and Govana,” said label owner and main producer of Germaica Digital, Leander “Pionear” Topp.

Other tracks on the Sikario rhythm include Brawlin (Popcaan and Frahcess One), Same As Yuh Say (Dane Ray), Jus Di Way Mi Roll (newcomer Kyodi), The Oath (Wasp), Fit a Di Fittest (Teflon), Shot a Fly (Ratigan), Title (Press Kay and Chronic Law), Murda Murda (Deyes), Live Big (Natural Flamez), Up Next (Thesarus), and Sikario Badness (Corolanchas).