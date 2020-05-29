Hopeton Lindo (singer/songwriter):

“I met Bobby in the '80s while he was an engineer at King Jammy's studio, and also worked with him at Music Works studio where he was doing the night shift with fellow engineer Syl Gordon. He was not only a great friend and engineer but a great producer as well. The first song I recorded at his studio for his Digital B label was Gang War in 1989. I have done others since, including a few co-productions. He helped a lot of us develop our careers as artistes and his long list of hit songs is testimony to his greatness.

Bobby was one of the best that did it and yet so humble, a pleasure to know and an honour to work with. Salute our bredrin.”