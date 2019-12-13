'Tea Cup' gives back
Terrel Pencle, a dietician and promoter of the popular Tea Cup Breakfast and Brunch series in Clarendon, believes in giving back to the community. So, two years ago he started the Tea Cup CXC and CSEC Support Fund.
The initiative assists students to pay for exam level subjects.
“From the inception of the party in 2017, I've always wanted to give back to the community. I am from Rhymesbury myself, and I have a passion for education. I have been through the struggles myself growing up, so I decided to do this initiative, using some of the proceeds from the event,” Pencle explained.
The first of two donations were made in November, to students at Lennon High School and his alma mater, Denbigh High School, both in Clarendon.
He hopes to assist students in other parishes.
“We plan to expand and go to different parishes next year. We plan to have a staging of Tea Cup in Kingston to tap into the Kingston crowd,” said Pencle.
Tea Cup has been held three times annually since its inception, in Rhymesbury. The next staging is scheduled there for December 29 at Pon Di Ranch and will feature performances by Jah Vinci and friends, including Dance Xpressionz.
