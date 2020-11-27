Chino to triple the treat

Singjay Chino McGregor has crafted a three-part project that will appeal to everyone.

“I opted to release a three-part EP series as opposed to compressing everything on a full-length album as means of directly targeting my different lanes/fan base and also an innovative strategy to keep the fans engaged in an era where everyone's attention span is super short,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The trilogy, titled The Process, features Volume One — Lyrics Over Gimmicks, Volume Two — Gyal Factory, and Volume Three — Riddim Ryda Style. Each volume has seven tracks.

While he serving as the executive producer on the albums, through his Jamworld Music label, the project is also supported by a host of other producers, including his brother Stephen “Di Genius” McGregor, Romeich Entertainment and CJ the Chemist.

“The completion process was kinda easy and quick as I've started working on some of these tracks since the beginning of the year. Some tracks have been released as singles and others were released prior to 2020. I compiled a few of those with some exclusives,” he continued.

The album releases for The Process started with Volume One on November 20. Volume Two will be released on December 11, while January 1, 2021 will be see the release of Volume Three.

“Volume One, Lyrics Over Gimmicks, puts a direct emphasis on lyricism and storytelling. Volume Two — Gyal Factory — is for the ladies and caters directly to my female audience. Volume Three, Riddim Ryda Style, is for the reggae lovers, with a mix of roots and lovers' rock,” Chino said.

Chino, the son of veteran singer Freddie McGregor, began his music career around 1999.

The most fruitful period of his career was the late-2000s when he scored a string of hit songs, including Protected (with his brother, Stephen); Put No Woman Pon Yuh Head, From Mawning (Never Change), and Girls Dem Straight.

The singjay said he has not lost his touch.

“I manage to maintain relevance by being true to myself. By maintaining my standard of delivering quality music to my fans. I've been blessed with a solid catalogue thus far that stand the test of time which help to maintain the demand for shows, etc. Today I can still perform songs and get the same impact as I did when they were released over a decade ago,” he told the Observer.