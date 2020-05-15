Junior Reid lends a hand
Singer Junior Reid has reached out to families and individuals struggling to cope during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This week, the veteran artiste donated care packages in sections of the Corporte Area.
Reid, best known for songs like One Blood and Foreign Mind, explained to the Jamaica Observer that in any period of uncertainty, benevolence is critical.
“Wi haffi help di people, 'cause without dem there would be no Junior Reid or JR Productions. Yuh haffi help people who help build yuh,” he said.
Reid made donations to families in Lindsay Crescent, Red Hills Road, Cassia Park, and his hometown of Waterhouse.
The over 300 packages contain rice, flour, tinned products and hand sanitiser.
Since the COVID-19 intensified in April, several major companies have either laid off workers or cut salaries to face its crippling downturn.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness reports that over 500 people in Jamaica have tested positive for the disease.
—Howard Campbell
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy