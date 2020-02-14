My Top-Five Reggae Love Songs

Today is Valentine's Day! Love is in the air! And who better to share their top-five reggae love songs with the Jamaica Observer than some well-known ladies. What do you think?

Tracy Spence, chief operating officer of NCB

Capital Markets Limited

(1) Rock Away – Beres Hammond

I know this isn't exactly a love song but more a song about love songs. But it always puts me in a good mood and most definitely has me reminiscing about those authentic old school love songs you just can't help but love. When I hear this song, I feel as if I am right there with Beres, remembering every lyric and every emotion felt whenever I listen to those songs. It sounds cliché, but I literally 'rockaway' every time without fail, when this song plays. Besides, it's Beres! Who doesn't love Beres?!

(2) I Believe – Maxi Priest

This song was on one of my favourite 'riddims'. I had a CD with all the songs on the Drop Leaf Riddim and it was on constant repeat, to the point where the CD scratched (it had enough). This song, however, was one of my 'faves'. I fell in love with Maxi's voice from Just A Little Bit Longer, but the combination of his smooth soulful voice, the lyrics, and this rhythm puts I Believe in the Top Five for me.

(3 ) No Disturb Sign – Beres Hammond

Yes, Beres again! I had to try really hard to not come up with a list that was filled with all Beres. Beres has a voice like no other and his way with words just keeps you captivated. Beres's songs speak for themselves; not much explanation needed.

(4) Wanna Be Loved – Buju Banton

Buju had to make the list! This song is from my favourite Buju album – Til Shiloh. The lyrics of this song are probably what attracted me to it most. So many times persons go into a relationship with pre-conceived notions of who they want without even taking the time to really get to know who they have. Oftentimes, when we get to truly know each other it's much easier to love each other for who we are not who we want each other to be. The song also implies not settling, but holding out for the person who will love us like we deserve to be loved ... just listen!

(5) Satisfy My Soul – Bob Marley

If you were to pull a top-10 Bob list, this song probably wouldn't be on it. This song stuck with me almost 20 years ago, in undergrad, when I used to listen to Bob songs while studying. I love it; it's simple, yet to the point. Have a listen to the words – this is how your partner should make you feel – contented, comfortable, and your soul completely satisfied.

Natalie Neita Headley

1) Everything I Own --- Ken Boothe

2) Little Green Apple --- Dennis Brown

3)One Dance --- Beres Hammond

4) Someone Loves You Honey --- JC Lodge

5) No Goodbye --- Beres Hammond

Marlene Malahoo Forte QC, attorney general of Jamaica

1. Rebel In Me — Jimmy Cliff

2. Little Cottage in Negril — Duane Stephenson

3. My Boy Lollipop — Millie Small

4. Rock Away — Beres Hammond

5. Tease Me — Chaka Demus and Pliers