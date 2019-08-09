A set for Summa Sizzle

ORGANISERS say all is set for Beenie Man's annual Summa Sizzle Family Fun Day scheduled for the Woodleigh Sports Complex in Clarendon tomorrow.

Nickeewah Panton, event coordinator, told the Jamaica Observer's Splash that everything is in place for an exciting event.

“As the name of the festival suggests, patrons can look forward to a sizzling line-up. One which will showcase a variety of performers and one that will please every member of the family,” said Panton.

“Patrons will be able to frolic between multiple offerings while enjoying great entertainment. Patrons can also check out the various art and craft, health and wellness booths, and great food. With such a diverse line-up, each stage will have its own unique vibe,” she continued.

In a move to attract a younger demographic, the Summa Sizzle team went to institutions including Garvey Maceo High and Vere Technical High as part of its I-Dream Summa Sizzle School Tour.

“Beenie Man spoke to the students about the importance of getting a good education as well as exploring entrepreneurial opportunities as a career choice. He also gave away complimentary tickets to students at each school.” said Panton.

“The Road to Summa Team also went to communities such as Mineral Heights, the town of May Pen, and the Halse Hall community, to give back to 100 children who cannot afford to purchase a ticket to the family fun day. The children were very appreciative of this gesture,” she continued.

During the fun day, Kemar Highcon, Laa Lee Ranks, QQ and Hot Frass are billed to perform. Later in the evening, the stage show is slated to see performances from the 6ixx, comprising Squash, Chronic Law, and Daddy 1; Aidonia; Gyptian; Charly Black; Bounty Killer; I-Wayne; Tommy Lee Sparta; Masicka; Capleton; and gospel artiste Rondell Positive.

“In addition to the early festival elements of health fair, back-to-school booths, and a grassy venue, we aim to preserve sustainable initiatives, live art, and food and craft vendors and international acts. By showcasing these under-represented genres, Summa Sizzle strives to create a cohesive and welcoming space for students, parents, and music lovers. Through our Road to Summa Sizzle shows, we have connected with residents of the various communities in and around Clarendon as they share their love for powerful, conscious, moving music. This year, we aim to create a dynamic and welcoming space of self-expression, holistic, and cultural exchange,” said Panton.

Panton noted that communities within Clarendon have benefited from the staging of Summa Sizzle.

“Last year's event saw persons benefiting in various capacities. We engaged a community-based production company to provide stage, sound, and lighting. Ninety per cent of our food vendors were from the parish of Clarendon, which enabled community-based persons to earn. Traffic, parking, and clean-up crews were also led and managed by Clarendonians without incident. We are definitely looking forward to working with them again for an exceptional staging, and we are happy to know that they have made this event their own which makes the decision of venue choice an easy one,” she said.

Part proceeds from last year's staging of Summa Sizzle went towards the St Augustine Place of Safety in the parish. The institution will again be the beneficiary from this year's staging.

“The more support we receive from the community, the more we are able to give back. We are very grateful for all the support that we garnered last year, which enabled us to give back in a very meaningful way,” said Panton.