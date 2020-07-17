A taste of Protoje

PROTOJE kicked off the countdown to the imminent release of his next album with yesterday's single Same So.

Given the COVID-19-related restrictions, the artiste chose social media to mark the release of the single, which was followed by the début of the accompanying video. Same So is produced by Ziah, while the video is directed by Jordan Mars.

Speaking during a live post on Instagram, Protoje hinted that a lot more releases are coming ahead of the album.

“The album done. It mix, master... cover done. So right now, we just gonna drop songs. A music we mek over here so. If you ever had any doubt just listen to the songs we are doing. So jus listen songs upon songs,” he told just over 300 of his fans from all over the world who tuned in for the early morning live post.

This upcoming album will be the maiden project for the artiste since his record deal with RCA Records, inked earlier this year. The deal also draws on his In.Digg.Nation Collective label mates Sevana and Lila Iké. The deal will see the release of projects by all three artistes through a multi-album venture. Lila Iké's début EP The ExPerience was release on May 15. There is still no word as to when Sevana's project will drop. Both Sevana and Lila Iké feature as backing vocalists on Same So.

Speaking at the signing of the deal, Protoje noted the boost that this could provide for his career.

“One of the biggest challenges for Jamaican artistes is the lack of exposure on the world stage. With a label as globally strong as RCA, they are able to provide us a platform to showcase our talents on an even broader international level. I really like the team there and what they are doing, and how they approach music — from the ground level, all the way to the top,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The new album will be Protoje's fifth. It follows The Seven Year Itch in 2011; The 8 Year Affair in 2013; 2015's Ancient Future; and the Grammy-nominated A Matter of Time which was released in 2018.