Abby Dallas tackles discrimination

In recent years, there have been acts of racial discrimination meted out to people of colour across the world. Singer Abby Dallas has been particularly concerned and decided to put pen to paper.

The result, her latest single Black Is the Colour.

“The inspiration came from scrolling through social media and seeing all the hate against black people. While writing this song it felt as if my ancestors came to inspire me to be the voice for the voiceless who have been crying from beyond the grave,” said Dallas.

She added, “I kept hearing I'm black and I'm proud and I sing it out loud, which seems to be the words they wanted to be echoed in a time like this.”

Dallas said she has not personally experienced racial discrimination; however, she feels the pain of her black brothers and sisters.

“It might not have impacted my life personally but whatever is done to my brothers and sisters is also being done on to me,” she said.

Some of the lines from Black is the Colour include “I won't apologise for what God made me”, “I am black and I am proud and I sing it out loud”, and “They say we're free but we really aren't”.

Dallas also pays tribute to Nanny of the Maroons, the late civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr and American abolitionist and political activist Harriet Tubman.

Produced by Okaro2020 Entertainment Limited, Black is the Colour and its accompanying visuals were released on February 12.

“The reason why I decided to tackle this issue of colour is because in society we were never taught that black was beautiful and how to be comfortable in our own skin. I hope that this song will teach our younger generation coming up to feel proud of who they are and to never let colour determine who they become in life,” said Dallas.