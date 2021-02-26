Abnormal Records does Miraculous things

BUDDING producer Shamar “Krissonic” Chambers makes his debut with the Miraculous rhythm, released February 24 on all digital platforms. The project is a joint venture with Debarue Clarke of Rivernile Muzik.

“The aim of this project is to bring back a hardcore dancehall sound with a little mixture of the modern 'trap' sound,” said Chambers.

Chambers has worked as a disc jockey with radio stations including Mega Jamz 98FM. Music is something he developed a passion for as a child.

“I decided to get involved in music production because of the strong love I have for music. I used to make music with any object that I could find, and from there I realised I enjoyed creating music. The first-ever rhythm I did was created on an android smartphone back when I wasn't able to afford to buy a laptop,” Chambers explained.

He shared what he enjoys most about music production.

“Funny enough, the thing I like the most about production is creating the content. I bring abnormality to the area of production and that's why I named my label Abnormal Records,” he said.

Chambers, 22, and Clarke, 34, are from the Bedward Gardens community of August Town in Kingston. Clarke attended Mona High. while Chambers attended Papine High and was a finalist in the SunCity High School Disc Jock Competition.

According to Chambers, it wasn't difficult to get the artistes to record on the project.

“It was pretty smooth getting the artistes on the juggling because they all fell in love with the beat when they heard it. I created the beat and mixed and mastered all the tracks,” said Chambers.

The songs featured on the Miraculous rhythm are: Miraculous – Maestro Don; Fast or Slow – Sikka Rymes; Chat – Advancc;

Program – Enoxx; Too Slow – Advyce; Neva Short a Gyal – Bam Rush; and, Doh Stop – Oneil Frass.