Abulani embraces music career
Deejay Abulani knew from early that he had a passion for music.
“I began making beats on the table entertaining my classmates during our lunch break while attending First Hill All-Age School. Buju Banton's Gold Spoon was a favourite of mine and I created the beat on the desk and my friends were singing along,” Abulani recalled.
Originally from Clarks Town, Trelawny, Abulani whose real name is Berrisford Moltin, joined the four-member group Hot Shot before going solo.
At the age of 16, his talent caught the attention of entertainers Jason Sweetness and Major Oney. Both invited him to Kingston where met other artistes at the Arrows recording studio in east Kingston. He later recorded for the King Jammy's label in Waterhouse.
Since relocating to Florida, Abulani worked as a chef at the popular Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant. However, music was foremost on his mind. He later quit his job and worked as a truck driver.
Later he met Marvin “Skitta” Reid of Freedom Trail Music and they collaborated on the song Beg Dem Nothing, which was released earlier this year. His most recent song, Embrace, was released on November 12.
“Musically, Abulani offers a reggae and dancehall foundation flavor mixed with modern style of deejaying that conveys a message that fills a space of peace, love, happiness, convictions, and anecdotes,” he Abulani explained.
Among the producers he has worked with are Freedom Trail Reggae, Princess Dimez Music, Grammazone Music and Vergo Production.
His other releases include Protect My Soul and Make Money.
— Kevin Jackson
